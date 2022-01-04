Lena Snyder Martin, 95, passed away January 1, 2022 at the Lincoln Christian Home.
She was married 73 years to the late Reuben W. Martin who died in 2020. Born in Earl Township, she was the daughter of the late Joel and Mary Shirk Snyder.
Lena was a homemaker and a member of the Groffdale Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
Surviving are three sons, James husband of Emma Martin of Goshen, IN, Elvin husband of Lovina Martin of Bowmansville, and Reuben, Jr. husband of Mary Lou Martin of New Holland; three daughters, Arlene Zimmerman of Ephrata, Mary Jane wife of Paul Martin of New Holland, and Marian wife of Daryl Martin of Gap; three siblings, Paul Snyder of New Holland, Esther wife of Rufus Zimmerman of Mertztown, and Mabel wife of Elam Horning of Leola; 24 grandchildren, 89 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, three step grandchildren and 14 step great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Verna Martin, a son-in-law, Paul Zimmerman, one grandson, two great grandsons, and six siblings, Anna Zimmerman, Edna Shirk, Norman Snyder, Aaron Snyder, Katie Weaver and Mary Newswanger.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Lincoln Christian Home for the kind compassionate care they provided to Lena over the last years of her life.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 7, at 9:30 A.M. at the Groffdale Mennonite Church, 90 Groffdale Church Road, Leola, PA with Bishop Curvin Zimmerman officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at the Farmcrest Chapel at Fairmount Homes, 1100 Farmcrest Drive, Ephrata, PA on Thursday from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
