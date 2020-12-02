Lena S. Zook, 72, of 295 Conowingo Rd., Quarryville, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 of natural causes. Born in Leola, she was the daughter of the late Jacob B. and Miriam Stoltzfus Zook. A member of the Old Order Amish Church, she worked at the Emerald Coast greenhouse, Lancaster.
She is survived by her sister, Anna Zook, Quarryville; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by siblings: Samuel, Melvin, Moses, Elmer, Aaron and Jonas Zook, Fannie Lapp, Emma Esh and Rebecca King.
Funeral Services: private with interment following in the Upper Millcreek Cemetery, Leola. Furman's – Leola
