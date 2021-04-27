Lena S. (Glick) Lapp, 89, a resident of Landis Homes, died on April 26, 2021. Formerly of Coatesville and Intercourse, she was married for 65 years to Paul B. Lapp, who died on Christmas Day, 2017.
Lena was born in Smoketown on February 1, 1932, daughter of the late David B. and Barbara Smoker Glick Beiler. She worked on the family dairy farm and at Glick's Plant Farm (now Ken's Gardens) during her early years. Soon after she and her husband married, they began operating a dairy farm in Coatesville. Lena was a tireless worker, raising children, running the household, helping out in the barn and fields, and working at numerous jobs outside of the home to help provide for her family. She loved outside work, driving tractor in the fields, and gardening. In later years she enjoyed helping her husband with their cattle-hauling business. She also loved to spend time at the family cabin in Clinton County, which she designed. She relished the peace and quiet of being at the cabin. Lena was a very active member of Sandy Hill Community Church for over 60 years. She loved the Lord and had a servant's heart. She also had a great love of music, teaching herself to play the harmonica. During the past few months, music was a soothing balm for her soul.
Lena is survived by three children: Judy (Edwin) Kauffman, Ronks; Wayne (Jennifer Hardy) Lapp, Strasburg; and Rhonda Lapp, Leola; 8 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, with another one due in June. She loved nothing more than spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she adored. They in turn loved their Grandma and Maw Maw, and will miss her very much!
She is also survived by two sisters, Elsie Kauffman, Ephrata and Elma Smucker, Lititz, and two sisters-in-law, Naomi Glick, Bird-in-Hand, and Eleanor Glick, Ephrata. She was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Robert Herr, brothers Elmer Glick and Daniel Glick, brothers-in-law Jonathan Smucker, Sylvan Kauffman and Paul Smucker.
A memorial service will take place outside under a tent at the Sandy Hill Community Church, 420 South Sandy Hill Road, Coatesville, on Sunday, May 2nd at 2 p.m., with a time to greet the family following the service. Pastor Dale Weaver and Pastor David Klingensmith, Jr. will be officiating. Private interment will take place prior to the memorial service.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Oregon South at Landis Homes for the wonderful care they gave to our mother for the past couple years. Shiveryfuneralhome.com
