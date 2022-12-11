Lena Rachel Esh, age 82, of Gordonville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at home after a 6-year battle with cancer. She was the wife of Daniel S. Esh with whom she celebrated 62 years of marriage on November 8th. Born in Churchtown, she was the daughter of late Daniel F. and Rachel Esh. She was a member of Weavertown Amish Mennonite Church, Bird In Hand, PA.
Surviving are 7 children: Jacob husband of Becky Stoltzfus Esh of Honey Brook, PA, Lloyd husband of Mary Ellen King Esh of Chiang Mai, Thailand, Martha wife of Nathan Bange of Smoketown, Kenneth husband of DeAnn Zook Esh of Gordonville, Glenn husband of Jennifer Beachy Esh of Gordonville, Michelle wife of Jesse Stoltzfus of Parkesburg, Eugene husband of Andrea Mullet Esh of Gordonville, 46 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. One brother John Esh of Narvon and a sister Barbara Stoltzfus of Elverson. She was proceeded in death 7 grandchildren (stillbirth), 2 sisters Sadie and Rebecca, 6 brothers Jonas, Amos, Stephen, Daniel, stillborn, and David.
Mom loved gardening and flowers. She also enjoyed making blankets for the children and grandchildren. She opened her home to people from all over the world, serving them food and giving them a place to stay for the night. While doing so, she always shared the love of Jesus with them. She enjoyed mentoring people and encouraging them. Mom loved singing and music which she passed on to her family and we often gathered around to sing for her up to the moment of her passing.
Her love of Jesus began as a young child in elementary school. She passionately pursued Jesus for the rest of her life. Even in her last days, she wanted to attend church although she wasn't physically able to. She prayed faithfully for her children and grandchildren by name, passing on her legacy of faith to the generations to come. Many family members share her passion for spreading the gospel both locally and overseas. She and Daddy were members of the Gideons for the past 45 years.
The funeral service will be at Weavertown Amish Mennonite Church, 2900 Church Road, Bird in Hand, PA, on Tuesday, December 13 at 11 a.m. The viewings will be at the church on Monday, December 12, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, December 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Shiveryfuneralhome.com
