Lena R. Lansinger of New Holland, formerly of Stewartstown, PA, died on Monday October 11, 2021. She was 93 years old.
Mrs. Lansinger was a retired elementary school teacher who taught twenty-seven years in York County. Following retirement, she was on staff for Educational Opportunities, Inc. serving in overseas and domestic assignments.
She was a member of Stewartstown Presbyterian Church, the National Education Association, the Pennsylvania State Education Association and the York County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees. As a member of the Yorktown Cedarettes No. 30 she was an active participant with their precision drill team. She loved traveling all over the world, and encouraged others to travel with her.
Born in Lower Chanceford she was a daughter of the late J. Robert Reed and Marian E. Neely Reed, wife of the late Marlin E. Lansinger, sister of the late Lois R. Theophel, sister of the late William N. Reed, and mother of the late Robert E. Lansinger.
She leaves one daughter, Janet M. Lansinger of Yardville, NJ, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, three nieces, and one nephew.
A memorial service is planned for May of 2022 at Garden Spot Village.
Memorial contributions may be made to Stewartstown Presbyterian Church or to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.
A living tribute »