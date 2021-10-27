Lena P. Olena, 84, of Lancaster passed away on October 23rd, 2021. She was born in Grundy, VA to the late Fred and Sallie Stiltner. Lena was a graduate of Grundy High School with the Class of 1955 where she was a member of the Beta Club and National Honors Society. Following graduation, Lena moved to Lancaster and was an investment banker for many years until her eventual retirement. During her career, she was active in the National Association of Bank Women, the Lancaster County Estate Planning Council, the American Institute of Bankers, and was on the Board of Directors for the Citizens Scholarship Foundation of Lancaster County. Lena also was a Den Mother in Boy Scouts and a Girl Scout leader. Most importantly, she adored her family and treasured spending time with them. Lena spent her final years at Luther Care and was a member of St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Lena leaves behind her children, Brad, husband of Cindy Olena of Lancaster, T. Shawn, husband of Brenda Olena of Willow Street, Keith, husband of Carol Olena of Rockwood, Melanie, wife of Karl Kuhn of Nottingham, J. Scott, husband of Margaret Olena of Columbia; twelve grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren with one on the way; two sisters, Abby Shultz and Shela McComsey; multiple grand-dogs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tuffield “Bud” Olena, III in 1992; three siblings, Gaines Stiltner, Brenda Lehman, and Nina Lois Mertz.
Services for Lena will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 30th, 2021 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. She will be laid to rest with her late husband at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604 or The ALS Association Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Rd., Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville