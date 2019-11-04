Lena N. Nolt, 76, of Ephrata, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, November 2, 2019. She was married 56 years to John J. Nolt. Born in East Earl, she was the daughter of the late Adam S. and Margaret H. Newswanger Zimmerman. Lena was a homemaker and also operated Lena Nolt Weddings for over 50 years. She was a member of the Weaverland Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
Surviving besides her husband is a daughter, Susanne Z. wife of Bishop Curvin Z. Zimmerman of New Holland; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Adam M. husband of Jerrene Seibel Zimmerman of New Holland; and a sister, Margaret Ann wife of Earl Ray Hursh of Middleburg. She was preceded in death by a brother, Luke N. Zimmerman and by a brother-in-law, John David Kurtz.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, November 7, at 9:30 A.M. at the Weaverland Mennonite Church, 1120 Weaverland Road, East Earl, PA with Bishop Amos G. Martin officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata, PA. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.