Lena Mae Smoker, age 93, formerly of Parkesburg, passed away at Fairmount Homes on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She was the wife of the late Levi B. Smoker, who passed away on April 24, 2005. She was born in Smoketown, daughter of the late Christian & Barbara Smoker Stoltzfus.
She was a member of Millwood Mennonite Church of Gap and in the past she was a member of Parkesburg Mennonite Church, where she was a member of the sewing circle. In the past Lena worked at farmers markets for John Buckwalter and Leon Yoder. She enjoyed camping, Phillies, going to Florida and most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are 4 sons: Leonard J. husband of Emma Smoker Smoker of Parkesburg, Lloyd E. husband of Sue Leaman Smoker of Leola, Gerald D. husband of Jean Whiteside Scrafford Smoker of Parkesburg, Dale L. husband of Dawn Yoder Smoker of Lancaster, 9 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 3 siblings: Daniel husband of Mabel Beiler Stoltzfus of Gap, Rebecca Yoder of Ronks, Mary Jane Stoltzfus of Berlin, PA. She was preceded in death by a son Larry Lee Smoker and two brothers: Emanuel & Omar Stoltzfus.
Funeral service will take place from the Millwood Mennonite Church, 441 Amish Road, Gap, PA on Saturday, February 22nd at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Keith Beiler will be officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. There will also be a viewing at the church on Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. shivery funeralhome.com
