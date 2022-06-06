Lena Mae Kurtz, 54, of Reinholds, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 in Unity, WI.
Born in Lebanon, she was the daughter of Lena N. Martin Kurtz of Reinholds, and the late Paul H. Kurtz.
Lena Mae attended the Bowmansville Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
Surviving besides her mother are four sisters, Lois wife of Clair Hoover of Morgantown, Ellen wife of Galen Martin of Reinholds, Joyce wife of Allen Leinbach of Unity, WI, and Esther wife of Marlin Weaver of Unity, WI. She was preceded in death by a sisters, Grace M. Kurtz and Pauline M. Kurtz and by a nephew.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 10, at 9:30 A.M. at the Bowmansville Mennonite Church, Oaklyn Drive, Narvon, with Bishop Leon S. Zimmerman officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Thursday evening from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. in the Farm Crest Chapel at Fairmount Homes, 1100 Farm Crest Road, Ephrata. Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA
