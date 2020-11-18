Lena K. Stoltzfus, 75, of 51 Woods Dr., New Providence, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at her home. Born in Gordonville, she was the daughter of the late Daniel K. and Elizabeth King Lapp. She was married for 53 years to Leroy S. Stoltzfus. A homemaker, she was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband are: 5 children, Elizabeth Stoltzfus, at home, Naomi married to Benjamin King, Delta, Daniel married to Linda Fisher Stoltzfus, New Providence, David married to Rebecca Zook Stoltzfus, Paradise, Ammon married to Emma King Stoltzfus, Lincoln University; 25 grandchildren; sister, Elsie married to Moses Smoker, Myerstown; foster brother, James married to Katie Bawell, Gordonville; brother-in-law, Jonathan Herschberger, Quarryville. She was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Naomi Blank and Elizabeth Herschberger.
Funeral services will be private with interment in Providence Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »