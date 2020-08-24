Lena H. Nolt, 95, of Newswanger Road, Ephrata, went home to be with the Lord on Friday morning, August 21, 2020, at her home with her daughter, Martha Wenger.
She was born in Ephrata Township to the late Noah and Martha (Hurst) Burkholder and was the wife of the late John M. Nolt who passed away in 2001.
She was a member of Schaefferstown Mennonite Church, Myerstown. She enjoyed embroidering and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Lena is survived by two sons, John B., husband of Lucy Nolt of Bowmansville, and David, husband of Kathy Nolt of East Earl; three daughters, Anna Mary, wife of Marlin G. Martin of Fredericksburg, Emma, wife of Henry Weber of East Earl, and Martha, wife of Ivan Wenger of Ephrata; 20 grandchildren and 49 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by daughter, Ruth Hoover, son-in-law, Philip Hoover, brothers, Isaac, Levi, and David Burkholder, sisters, Lizzie Martin, Emma Weaver, and Mary Esch.
A viewing will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020, from 6 to 8pm at the Schaefferstown Mennonite Church (Hope Conf.), 625 N. Market Street (Rte. 419 North), Myerstown, PA 17088. An additional viewing will be held from 9 to 10am, Tuesday, at the church. Funeral services will follow at 10:00am. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lena's memory may be made to Schaefferstown Mennonite Church at the above address.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.