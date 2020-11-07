Lena G. Kurtz, 93, of Kurtz Road, Ephrata, entered into rest on Thursday, November 5, 2020. She died of natural causes at home surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late John B. Kurtz.
She was born March 30, 1927, in Earl Township to the late David M. and Annie N. Reiff.
She was a member of Groffdale Mennonite Church of the Weaverland Conference.
She is survived by two sons, Melvin R. (Irene) Kurtz of Scipio Center, NY, and Harold R. (Grace) Kurtz of Manheim, PA; three daughters, Anna Mary (Clair Z.) Weaver of Narvon, PA, Irene R. (Lester B.) Weaver of Manheim, PA and Erma Jane (Nevin L.) Martin of Moravia, NY; and a daughter-in-law, Margaret (Earl Ray) Hursh of Middleburg, PA.
Also surviving are 44 grandchildren, 179 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Anna G. Martin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband who died, May 17, 1980; a son, John David Kurtz; a granddaughter, Mary Margaret Kurtz; a grandson, Arlen L. Weaver; 2 great-grandchildren, Kimberly B. Hursh, and Virgil L. Hursh; and three brothers and sisters-in-law, Samuel G. and Anna Reiff, Phares G. and Emma Reiff, Jacob G. and Katie Reiff; and a brother-in-law, Levi W. Martin.
Lena greatly enjoyed the children in her life. John and Lena operated the family feed mill business and were actively involved at Fairmount Rest Home from its beginning. Lena continued to serve as a volunteer for many years.
The family gives a special thank-you to Lena's live-in caregiver, Mary M. Martin, and the other caregivers who assisted with her care.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Martindale Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522.
A funeral service will be held Friday, November 13, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. at Martindale Fellowship Center with further service at 9:30 a.m. at Groffdale Mennonite Church, 90 Groffdale Church Rd., Leola, PA 17540. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
