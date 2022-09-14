Lena Fasnacht, 88, of Ephrata, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. She previously was a resident at Ephrata Manor.
She was born the daughter of the late Milton and Edna (Shearer) Ditzler and was the wife of the late Robert Fasnacht who passed away in 2004.
Lena graduated from Ephrata HS Class of 1951. Along with her husband Bob, they owned a butchering and meat market business in Lincoln. Later she worked as a cafeteria manager for Ephrata School District. Lena and Bob enjoyed working on handmade quilts together in their retirement.
She was a member of Hopeland United Methodist Church for 76 years.
Lena is survived by daughter, Denise Keith (Dale), daughter, Roberta LeFevre (Michael), grandson, Joshua LeFevre (Katelyn), and great-granddaughters, Abigail and Charlotte LeFevre, all of Lititz. Also sisters, Emma Hummer (Bothell, WA), Phyllis Townsley (Stevens), and Brenda Schomp (Cornwall).
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a stillborn daughter, a daughter, Renee, and a grandson, Darren Keith. Also brothers, Ralph, Alvin, Wilbur, Carl, and a sister, Lorraine Schwendemann.
A visitation will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Hopeland United Methodist Church, 295 North Clay Road, Lititz. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Russell Eberly officiating. Interment will take place in the Hopeland Cemetery. The family is requesting that everyone wear masks.
Memorial contributions in Lena's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
