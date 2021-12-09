Lena Beth Fisher, four-month-old infant daughter of John Ervin and Miriam B. Stoltzfus Fisher, of 102 Hagers Rd., Strasburg, entered into rest on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at home. Born in Warwick Twp., she attended the Old Order Amish Church.
Also surviving: a sister, Emily Joy, at home; grandparents, Lloyd & Elizabeth Stoltzfus, Millersburg, Amos C. & Fannie Ruth Fisher, Strasburg; great-grandparents, Emma wife of the late David S. Smucker, E. Earl, Benuel husband of the late Lizzie Stoltzfus, Kinzers, Fannie Z. wife of the late Melvin Beiler, Gap.
Funeral Services: 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at the late home with viewing there till the service. Interment: Bunker Hill Cemetery.
Furman’s – Leola
