Lena B. Atkins, 96, of Lititz passed away on January 25th, 2020. She was born in Clymer, PA to the late Albert and Martha Shank and was a graduate of Clymer High School with the Class of 1941. Lena loved her home on the Menoher Highway in Johnstown, PA, where she and her husband raised their three children. Lena then moved to Lancaster County in 2003 following the death of her husband Charles L. Atkins. She lived at the St. John's Herr Estate for a number of years before spending her final years at Luther Acres.
Lena enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and helping others through her volunteering. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who treasured spending time with her family. Lena was a member of Westmont Church of the Brethren and the Menoher Heights Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary.
Lena leaves behind her children, Karen, wife of Ronald Michnya of Landisville; Larry, husband of Ramona Atkins of Charlotte, NC; Walter, husband of Denise Atkins of Johnstown, PA; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Dale Shank and Ada Stiger.
A celebration of Lena's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 in the Chapel at Luther Acres, 600 E. Main St., Lititz, PA 17543. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. She will be laid to rest at a later date in Pine Flats Cemetery in Indiana County, PA.
In lieu of flowers, an act of kindness can be made to someone in need in Lena's memory. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Landisville/Columbia.
A living tribute »