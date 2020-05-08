Leland W. Martin, 74, of Ephrata, entered his heavenly home, May 6th 2020, at the Hospice & Community Care, after sustaining a head injury from a fall.
He was born in Reamstown to the late Clarence and Lydia (Weaver) Martin and was the loving husband of Erma (Hoover) Martin with whom he shared over 51 years of marriage.
Leland was a member of Hammer Creek Mennonite Church.
He cherished times spent with family, and vacationing in Sarasota, FL with friends. A lifelong truck driver, he was the former owner of Clay Trucking. He enjoyed hunting and was a member of the Buccaneer Hunting Club.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children: Wendy, wife of Harvey Byler of Clayton, DE, Jody, wife of Randy Martin, Denver, Douglas, husband of Teresa (Martin) Martin of Denver, and Darin, husband of Kendra (Bollinger) Martin of Denver; eighteen granddaughters and one grandson; seven great-grandchildren; five siblings: Louise, wife of Leon Kurtz, Eugene, husband of Marilyn Martin, Lois, wife of Lester Weaver, Larry Martin, Lynn, husband of Iliana Martin and a sister-in-law Annabel Martin. He was preceded in death by a brother, Leonard Martin.
Burial will be private at Hammer Creek Mennonite Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
