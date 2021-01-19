Leland Roy McCann, Jr.

Leland R. McCann, Jr., 94, of Strasburg, PA, formerly of West Chester, passed away peacefully Saturday January 16, 2021. Born February. 1926, in Hawthorne, NJ, Leland was the son of the late Leland, Sr. and Helen (Cobb) McCann. Leland honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1944 to 1946. He was a surveyor in the Pacific Theater during World War II. A beloved husband, Leland spent 53 wonderful years of marriage with his wife, Doris (Fischer) McCann. Sadly, she passed away in 2003.
A longtime resident of West Chester, Leland held various positions in his field as a mechanical engineer, including his final one with Lenape Forge, where he was very proud of being responsible for the introduction of onsite computing to his company. Subsequently, he utilized the newly created Apple PC to help build his own consulting company, which was very successful.
Leland was fond of automobiles and enjoyed studying investment options. Though he was a quiet man, Leland was intelligent and always had time for a good joke. He was well-respected among his peers, and above all, he was devoted to his family and enjoyed creating memories with them. He will forever be remembered as a loving father and grandfather.
He is survived by two daughters: Laura Deevy wife of Joseph and Claudia Gibson; and three grandsons: Paul Deevy, Kyle Gibson husband of Stephanie, and Kevin Gibson.
Because of the current pandemic, services at the Bachman-Snyder Funeral Home will be private. Family and friends are invited to a graveside service on Thursday January 21st, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Birmingham Lafayette Cemetery, 1235 Birmingham Road West Chester, PA 19382.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Leland's honor can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601.
To send an online condolence, please visit: BachmanSnyder.com717-687-7644