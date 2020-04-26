Leland "Lee" "Jake" Eugene Bailey, age 88, made his "final flight" to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on April 22, 2020, dying peacefully at his home surrounded by family.
His lifelong passion for flying started at an early age when he acted as a spotter in WWII and received his pilot's license as a teenager. After graduating from Elizabethtown High School, he served four years in the U.S. Air Force. Upon graduation from Penn State at York, Jake joined IBM in Endicott, NY. A 34-year career ensued, which included a transfer to Raleigh, NC in 1966. One of the highlights of his career was a four-and-a-half-year assignment in Fujisawa, Japan.
Jake loved life and had an interminable passion for learning and helping others. He loved to travel, learn about other cultures, navigate the stars, and spend time with family, sailing, camping and hiking. After retirement and a move to Indian Beach, NC, Jake became a Guardian ad Litem, volunteered with the NC Coastal Federation helping to restore the wetlands and the Marine Division, UNC-Wilmington, testing the sound for clarity and collecting oyster spat.
Above all else, Jake was a compassionate man of deep faith; it radiated through everything he did and said. He was a long-time member of the Lutheran Church, serving in many roles such as Evangelism Leader, Sunday School teacher and council member. He was especially interested in helping Mission Churches – most recently, Grace Lutheran in Advance, NC.
A beloved husband, father, grandfather and uncle, he was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Genevieve Bailey; sister, Madeline Robinson and brother, Edward Bailey. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Marcia; daughter, Debra Reinhartsen (soulmate, Joanna Beatty); son, Mark; grandchildren, Christopher Bailey (wife, Ruth), Karl Reinhartsen (wife, Lauren), Ryan Bailey, Elise Tisera (husband, Juan); and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at River Landing in Colfax, NC at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to Grace Lutheran Church, PO Box 1735, Clemmons, NC 27012, the Wounded Warriors Foundation, or your favorite charity.
A living tribute »