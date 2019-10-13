Lela Reed Hartman, 100, of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, October 7, 2019 at Calvary Homes Retirement Community in Lancaster.
Born in Little Britain Township, she was the daughter of Charles and Eva Reed. She was the widow of Richard F. Hartman who died in 1952. She was a member of Mount Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lititz for over 70 years. She is preceded in death by her three older brothers, Harold, Charles, and Hervey Reed.
Mrs. Hartman was a graduate of Little Britain High School (1935), Quarryville High School (1936) and Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing (1940). She was a lifetime member of the Lancaster General Hospital Nursing Alumni Association. As a Registered Nurse, she worked as a supervisor at Lancaster General Hospital (1953-1956) in the Medical Department at the former Hubley Toy Company (1956-1967) and the Medical Department at the former Sperry New Holland until retirement (1967-1981).
After her retirement, she worked as a part time hostess both in Real Estate and for a local tour company. She enjoyed her travels in the United States and Canada and was a charter member of the Lancaster Silver Threads Senior Group. She was always happy to provide transportation and help to many friends and neighbors in their time of need.
Mrs. Hartman is survived by her daughter, Judith H. Endriss (Carl), and her son, Jeffrey Reed Hartman, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Anita Reed, her niece, Shirley Muellen (Peter), her nephew, Martin Reed (Connie), and their children and grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held in Crichton Chapel at Calvary Homes, 502 Elizabeth Drive, Lancaster, PA on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11:30 AM. Funeral arrangements by DeBord Snyder Funeral Home, Lancaster, with private burial at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
