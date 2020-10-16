Lela J. Bryant, 69, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Akron to the late Howard and Jacqueline (Wolf) Moyer and was the wife of Nicholas D. Bryant with whom she would have celebrated 23 years of marriage on October 25th.
Lela was a compliance officer for 33 years at various banks, most recently at BB&T. She was a graduate of Ephrata High School and Millersville State College where she studied education. She enjoyed golfing, traveling, gardening and going to the casinos.
In addition to her husband, Lela is survived by a sister, Mary Jessica, wife of Jeremy Warner of Ephrata and her aunt, Marilyn Carter of Florida.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Brownstown Evangelical Cemetery, N. Church Street, Brownstown, with Pastor Jeffrey Martin officiating.
If desired, memorial contributions in Lela's memory may be made to Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA, 17601.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »