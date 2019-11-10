Leif Kurt Anderson, 46, of Willow Street, passed away at his home on November 4, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Leif will be dearly missed by his wife, Rebecca, his children, Lindsey, Zachary, Logan and Logan's wife and child, Liz and Catherine. He will also be missed by his father David and his brother, Kurt. He is preceded in death by his mother Anita.
In lieu of a service and flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the incredible first responders of Pequea Township Police and West Willow Fire Department at https://www.gofundme.com/f/remembering-leif-anderson/donate#.
