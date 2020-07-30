Leian Morris Wiker of Akron, PA., passed away early in the morning on July 28, 2020 at home after a lengthy battle with Crohn's Disease and leukemia. Always an early bird, she would not have had it any other way.
Never one to complain, she fought a courageous battle against the disease for more than 10 years and always "rolled with it," making sure to bring her doctors donuts from Weisers and share a belly laugh with nurses, all while being there for family and friends no matter when they called.
Born February 28, 1963 to Huey and Arveda (Blubaugh) Morris, she was a 1981 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School in Lancaster and classmates will remember her as an enthusiastic cheerleader, baton twirler, flutist and champion bowler. A woman of many talents, she also was a hairdresser and could crochet a blanket in a day.
Married to Patrick Wiker of Akron, PA., for 18 years, she will forever be missed by her four children; Tyler Bomberger of Stevens, PA.; Tara Miller and her newlywed husband Eric of Reading, PA.; Brooke Buttari and husband Brian of Levittown, PA.; and Brittany Wiker and husband Quinn Beswick of Ephrata, PA. Even more, "Mimi" had a special bond with her granddaughter, Olivia Donovan of Levittown, PA. and "pumish" sessions and sleepovers will never be the same without her.
Family and friends meant everything to Leian and she was the glue to her big, blended and extended family. As the older sister to David Morris and wife Kristee of Lebanon, PA., she was also Aunt Leian to her many nieces and nephews in addition to being the adopted mother to many other kids in Akron and Ephrata.
Her family is thankful for the incredible support of Leian's doctors and Hospice & Community Care and finds great comfort in knowing she is pain free and for that reason, we can say "See ya, dumplin'."
A graveside service will take place 10 AM Friday, July 31, 2020 at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, 11 Greenfield Rd., Lancaster, PA 17602.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Leian's memory to The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, 150 Monument Rd., #402, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, and give a big hug to someone you love dearly.
