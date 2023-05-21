Lehman "Pete" Herchelroth was an independently minded agriculturist who didn't take crap from anyone. He was born on August 18, 1930, in Bainbridge as part of a large and newly immigrated German family. As a young man, he enlisted in the Navy. During his deployment, he studied electronics and worked on naval vessels. In 1952, while aboard the USS Wasp, there was a collision with another vessel, the USS Hobson. Pete assisted in the rescue of the 61 survivors. Post discharge, Pete worked for Bell Telephone repairing switchboards. He met his wife Elizabeth "Bess" Fackler and joined her, his stepdaughter Nancy, and stepson Jon on the family farm in Silver Spring. After shifts at Bell Telephone, he'd join his wife in the fields to care for their beef cattle and tobacco. Upon retirement, he joined grandson Tom Culton on the farm full-time as a partner in Culton Organics.
Pete enjoyed attending farm auctions with a keen interest in Lancaster County blacksmith made tools. He was an accomplished Pennsylvania German cook who prepared pig stomach for Top Chef judge Tom Collichio in his farmhouse kitchen. Tom Collichio is quoted as saying it was one of the best home cooked meals he's ever had. Pete was known for his razor-sharp mind which he honed daily with the New York Times crossword puzzle. He was an avid reader, averaging 7 books a week and worked through Mountville Library's entire fiction collection. In his later years, he could be found with his best friend Beaver, a Boston Terrier, at the river in Bainbridge watching fishermen or, in the barn, fixing any and every piece of farm equipment that needed repair.
He departed earth on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 leaving behind his dog Beaver, grandson Tom Culton of Virginia, daughter-in-law Sue Fackler and grandson OkWon Fackler of New York, niece Barb Dalkey of Colorado, and nephew Robert Baker of Pennsylvania.
In memorial, support your local organic practice farmer or plant a tree with your loved ones. Grow on in peace.
