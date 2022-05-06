Lee S. Weaver, 86, formerly of N. Groffdale Rd., New Holland, died Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Fairmount Homes. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late James S. and Vera Leah (Stahl) Weaver.
Lee started working at the former Victor F. Weaver, Inc. in 1959, continuing with the company as it changed to Tyson Foods, retiring in 2005. One of his hobbies was traveling, especially in Europe.
He was a member of Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community.
Surviving in addition to nieces and nephews are two stepbrothers, Walter Burkholder, Blue Ball and Vernon Burkholder, Ickesburg.
He was preceded in death by his stepmother, Nora S. (Burkholder) Weaver, four siblings: Jesse S. Weaver, Wayne S. Weaver, Phoebe S. Hoover and James S. Weaver and two stepbrothers: Chester Burkholder and Delmas Burkholder.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community, 210 Weaverland Valley Rd., East Earl with Brian Martin, C. Kenneth Martin, and Leon Hurst officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church on Wednesday from 12 p.m.
Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorials may be sent to Heralds of Hope, PO Box 3, Breezewood, PA 15533. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements.
