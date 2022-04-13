Lee S. Reed, 76, of Mount Joy, a loving husband and grandfather, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the step-son of the late Luke Rooney and Myrtle (Reed) Rooney. Lee was the husband of Linda (Collins Cooke) Reed, with whom he celebrated 31 years of marriage this past November 27th.
Lee proudly served in the United States Coast Guard during the Vietnam War. He was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. Lee retired from Lancaster Nissan as the Service Manager. Lee was very proud of his military service, he honored the flag everyday and wore his Coast Guard clothing as much as possible. Lee held onto his Coast Guard hat until his passing. Lee was a life member of the Mount Joy VFW Post 5752 and the Loyal Order of the Moose Elizabethtown Lodge 596. He enjoyed feeding the cats and the birds, wearing shorts and flip flops year-round, and spending time with his buddies at the VFW.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Linda, are two step-sons, Lewis Cooke of Palmyra and Matthew Cooke, companion of Angie of Lebanon. Also surviving are three grandchildren, 2nd lieutenant Summer Cooke, Noah Cooke, and Amber Cooke.
A graveside service honoring Lee's life will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA at 2:30 PM. A formal procession will leave from Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc. 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Monday at 1:15 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 E Lincoln Hwy., Lancaster, PA 17602 or the Wounded Warrior Project, Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.