Lee S. Curley, 66, of Gap, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Penn State Hershey Medical Center. He was married 38 years to Jeanne Lynn Jacobs Curley. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Harvey and Ada Althouse Curley.
Lee was a graduate of Governor Mifflin High School. He had worked at CNH for 42 years and was a prototype specialist in the engineering shop. He enjoyed archery and hunting.
Surviving besides his wife are two daughters, Jamie Lynn wife of Kristopher Musselman of Wilmington, DE, and Megan Lee Curley wife of Nathan Zimmerman of Gap; four grandchildren, Cameron and Maya Musselman and Zoey and William Zimmerman; a brother, Gary Curley of Lititz; and a sister, Lorraine wife of Peter Reiser of Warren, ME.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.BeckFuneral.com. Arrangements by the Beck Funeral Home, New Holland, PA
