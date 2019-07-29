Lee Rummel

Lee E. Rummel, 86, of Lancaster, passed away on 07/26/19 at Lancaster General Hospital.
Lee was born in Circleville, OH to Lester and Dorothy (Alexander) Rummel. He was married to Anne Rummel for 41 years. He attended McCaskey High School, Lancaster, PA. He retired from Bulova Technologies in 1992 as an Inspector. Following his retirement he worked part-time at the Manheim Auto Auction. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the Air Force. Lee enjoyed all types of sports and especially watching the Philadelphia Sports Teams. He was fortunate to be very active in sports throughout most of his life. Lee deeply loved his furry family always having at least one dog. He is leaving behind his best friend Tobie who is missing him greatly.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents Lester and Dorothy Alexander Rummel as well as his Uncle Harold Rummel and Aunt Mildred Stout.
Lee is survived by a cousin Judy Goodhart. He is also survived by his Mother-in-Law Mary Alice Lehr, Sister-in-Law, Kay Engle, wife of Keith Engle and Niece Michelle Phillips, wife of Josh Phillips and Nephew Jason Lueders, husband of Ashley Leuders. His Brother-In Law, Keith McEllhenney, husband of Karen McEllhenney and Niece Dana and Nephew Alen McEllhenney.
A visitation and time of sharing will be held on Wednesday, July 31st at Central Manor Church of God, 387 Penn St., Washington Boro, PA 17582, from 6PM to 8PM. To leave an online condolence please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com