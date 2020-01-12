Lee Ronald Miller, 72, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Masonic Village. Born Wednesday, June 25, 1947 in Orlando, FL, he was the son of the late Harry E. and Mabel (Rollman) Miller.
Lee was a member of Conoy Brethren in Christ Church. He was retired from Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, and his favorite thing was to go fishing with his buddy, Al Powell.
Lee is survived by a sister Cara Lazarus and husband Kerwin Lee of Oakland, CA; a brother Jay M. Miller and wife Grace of Mount Joy; two nephews, one niece, four great-nieces and five great-nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Conoy Brethren in Christ Church, 1722 Bainbridge Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will take place in Woodward Hill Cemetery, Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lee's memory to Conoy Brethren in Christ Church for their youth programs. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
