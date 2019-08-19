Lee P. "Greenie" Green, Jr., 67, of New Holland, died Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Born in Salisbury Twp., he was the son of the late Ruth (McCamant) and Lee P. Green, Sr.
Greenie was a truck driver, retiring from Charles M. Shirk Trucking. Following his retirement, he served as a school bus aide for Eastern Lancaster County School District.
Some of his favorite pastimes were riding his classic Harley Davidson and driving his Harley Davidson pickup truck, his Basset Hounds, horses in his younger years, deer hunting and being with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving are his significant other, Gail Blann, with whom he resided, his two sons: Lee P. Green, III (Karen) and Chad Green (Molly), his former wife Bonnie Green, all of New Holland, eight grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, a great-grandchild that is expected in October, two sisters: Darlene Ressler and Dianne Diem, companion of Don Arndt, all of New Holland and four nieces and nephews.
He will especially be missed by his extended family and friends.
His service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Leo's Helping Paws, 1284 Wheatland Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603. The Beck Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements.