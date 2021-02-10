Lee J. Talton, 69, of Lancaster, PA, beloved son of Annie Lou Talton and the late Junior Talton, was born in Angier, NC on August 7, 1951. Lee entered eternal rest on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, surrounded by his family.
Lee was a graduate of John Piersol McCaskey High School in Lancaster, class of 1969. Over the years, he continued his education and graduated from The University of Phoenix in 2002.
Lee J. Talton was a veteran who served his country and community honorably as an Airman First Class in the U.S. Air Force. Lee was a Godly man and was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.
Lee retired from Verizon after providing over 40 years of service. He then pursued a part-time position with Turkey Hill. He was a hardworking man who did his absolute best to provide for his family.
Lee leaves to cherished memory his wife, Ruby L. Talton, his son, Timothy Gory, and two daughters, Kimberly Clarke (beloved husband Perry T. Clarke) and Jacqueline Talton, as well as three grandsons, Dwuann Clarke, AZ2 Tyreek Clarke, and Jerrell Clarke. He is also remembered by his loving mother, Annie Lou Talton and five siblings, brother, Ernest Talton and four sisters, Dorothy Talton, Lois Morant (beloved husband Samuel Morant), Hazel Morant (Abraham Morant) and Judith Talton-Baltimore (Judy), as well as a host of aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 701 North Lime Street, Lancaster, with a viewing from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., prior to the service. Service will be lived streamed via Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube by searching Ebenezer Baptist Church. Interment will be in Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster. Uplifting Life Services are being arranged by BKG Funeral and Cremations, Inc.
Family and friends may send flowers or cards in his memory to Ebenezer Baptist Church.
