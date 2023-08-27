Lee H. Overly, 90, of New Holland, died Friday, August 25, 2023, at Lancaster General Hospital. His wife of 65 years, Lauraine (Miller) Overly, survives.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Leroy Overly and Irma (Hillard) Overly.
Most of his life, he was employed at Liberty Mobile Homes. He enjoyed hunting, camping, going to the mountains, and watching NASCAR and sporting events.
He served as a Corporal in the Army during the Korean War.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons: Ronald Overly and Barry Overly, three grandchildren: Jeremy Overly, Jennifer Heist, and Travis Overly, and five great-grandchildren.
His funeral will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Ranck's United Methodist Church, 700 Ranck Rd., New Holland with Pastor Kris Purcel officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Groff-High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland and at the church on Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m. If desired, memorials in his memory may be sent to the Lebanon VA to help other veterans. Online condolences and memories may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
