Lee H. Kochel, 87, of Ephrata, formerly of East Earl, died at Fairmount Homes on Sunday, August 23, 2020, after a lengthy illness.
Born in Lancaster, he was a son of the late John and Mary (Harnish) Kochel. He was married 66 years on March 20 to Vera A. (Kurtz) Kochel.
Lee worked for a time at the former Frank Ix Silk Mill and for the former New Holland Lingerie before working 14 years at Goods Store. He retired in 1997.
Lee was a member of Cedar Lane Chapel. He enjoyed playing Old Time Country Gospel music for area nursing homes and church groups. One of the groups he played with was "Just Friends", which he played with his wife, and the second group was "Potters Clay", which he played with his son. He played several stringed instruments, but his favorites were the banjo and dobro. Two of his favorite songs were, "This World is Not My Home", and "Mansion Over the Hilltop". He also enjoyed hunting, (always with a birddog at his side), and spending time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a son, Rick (Ilene) Kochel of New Holland; a step grandson, Brandon Wilson; and a step great-granddaughter, Paula Wilson.
He was the last of his immediate family. Preceding him in death are two brothers, John and Ray Kochel; and two sisters, Ruth Newswanger and Reba McKee.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Fairmount Homes for the wonderful care they gave to Lee over the past two years.
A private graveside service at Mt. Zion United Methodist Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family due to the current pandemic situation. Donations in Lee's name may be made to Fairmount Homes Sharing Fund, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata, PA 17522. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.
