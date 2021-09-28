Lee G. Bowles, 58, of Manheim, passed away on Sept. 21, 2021, at his home. Born August 11, 1963, in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Aubrey W. Bowles, Sr. and Jean Elizabeth (Fitzkee) Bowles.
Lee worked as a Class 3 Govt. Assembler of Military Aviation Products for AMP, Tyco Elec. and Herley Ind. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and deer and turkey hunting. Lee was a well-known turkey call maker and earned numerous national awards. He was a member of Natl. Wild Turkey Federation, Elstonville Sportsman's Club, and Manheim Germania Band Club.
He is survived by a sister, Bonnie S. Alexander, of Millersville, a brother, Aubrey W. Bowles, Jr., of Columbia, and Lee's extended family and caring friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Fogie.
At Lee's request, there will be no services. Arrangements have been entrusted with Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Marietta, PA, 717-426-3614.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions in Lee's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org
