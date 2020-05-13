Lee Edward Beach, 91, of Elizabethtown, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the home of his daughter. Born, Thursday, November 1, 1928 in Philipsburg, PA, he was the son of the late James and Pauline (Rauchle) Beach. He was married 65 years to Betty Jane (Steele) Beach who passed away in June 2018.
Lee was preceded in death by a daughter Ruth Ann Beach, and was the last of 13 children. He is survived by three children: Susan (married to Randy) Wyant of Clifton, VA; Melissa (married to Jim) Hartsell of Elizabethtown, and Rebecca (married to Timothy) Kennedy of Bainbridge; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean Conflict, Lee was retired from the New Cumberland Army Depot, where he was employed as a Flight Line Quality Assurance Specialist. He was a longtime member of Mount Calvary Church of Elizabethtown. He served the Lord in many areas including Sunday School teacher, Boys Brigade leader, church deacon and Bus Maintenance Coordinator. He also served as Elections Polling Captain.
Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, the memorial service will be held for immediate family only on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Mount Calvary Church at 11:30 AM. Live stream at the time of the service can be watched at www.mtcalvarychurch.com or www.facebook.com/mtcalvarychurch.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mount Calvary Church Missionary Fund. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
