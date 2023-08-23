Lee E. Manifold, 84, of Lititz, PA (formerly of East Petersburg), passed peacefully on August 19, 2023. Born in Pittsburgh, PA on March 28, 1939 to the late George O. and Mary B. (Fargo) Manifold, Lee joined his beloved wife, Nancy, who passed in 2019.
A graduate of West Deer Township HS and Lafayette College, Lee enjoyed a long career as a mechanical engineer. His professional life included extensive travel around the globe for Armstrong World Industries. Personally, Lee loved the outdoors and spent many hours fishing, hiking, skiing, and enjoying wildlife. He was a dedicated volunteer for several organizations including the American Red Cross, the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area, and the Lancaster Food Hub. Lee was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church, East Petersburg, where he served on Church Council, as a Youth Leader, and on various committees. A gentle soul, Lee was dedicated to his family and exampled a life of service.
He is survived by his two daughters, Marcia Eisenhour and Sharon Manifold-Herring (Steve); 3 grandsons, Derek (Sara) and Sawyer (Bri) Eisenhour and Tyler Smith, and 1 granddaughter, Leah Herring. He is also survived by his sister, Elaine Smith of Vacaville, CA, G. Wm. Manifold (Debbie) of Birmingham, AL, and David Manifold (Kim) of Gulfport, MS as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 1905 Broad Street, East Petersburg, PA, on Saturday, August 26. Viewing at 10am and funeral service at 11am. Interment immediately following in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lancaster Food Hub at 812 N. Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 or through their link: https://lancasterfoodhub.org/donate/or to Hospice & Community Care at 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or through their link: https://www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org/in-honor-in-memory-gifts/.
