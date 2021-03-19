Lee D. Haines, 80, formerly of Ephrata, PA, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Spring Creek Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Harrisburg, PA.
He will be lovingly missed by his wife, Mary Jane (Weber) Haines; son Bruce L. Haines, husband of Tami (Garman) Haines, of Middletown, PA, daughter, Kimberly S., wife of Robert Cochran of Marienville, PA, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents the late Alvin D. and Helen M. (Haldeman) Haines.
Lee was a member of Grace Evangelical Congregational Church in Ephrata, PA and worked at the former W. W. Moyer Company and the Historic Ephrata Cloister. At the Cloister, Lee served as a tour guide and craftsman and was well known for his work with the printing presses there.
Lee was a member of the Historical Society of the Cocalico Valley and provided instructional programs on printing press history and operation.
He enjoyed camping and travel and loved spending time with his family.
Funeral services officiated by Pastor Phil Walck will be held privately at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
Place of interment is Cedar Hill Cemetery, Ephrata, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Lee's memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society https://www.nationalmssociety.org/
To offer online condolences please visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com