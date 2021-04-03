Lee C. Schmuck

Lee Charles Schmuck, 79, of New Holland, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021 at ManorCare Lancaster. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Charles L. and Verna E. Hufford Schmuck. He was the husband of the late Nancy Fern Schmuck who died in 2016. He was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan.
He is survived by: a son, Troy Schmuck and his companion Denise Weston; a step-son, John Fisher; and a large extended family.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. If desired, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. Furman's – Leola
