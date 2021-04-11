Lee C. Ressler, 81, of Manor Township, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of Edith M. Murry Ressler with whom he celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on November 8, 2020. He was born in Conestoga, son of the late Amer C. and Helen W. Kreider Ressler. He was a veteran, having served in the National Guard. Lee was a dairy farmer for 20 years. He then worked in the Maintenance Department of Millersville University where he retired. Lee was a member of Central Manor Church of God, where he was a custodian. Lee loved to get together with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife, his children: Brian L. (Jean) Ressler; Tracy L. (David) Ferrick; Douglas S. (Lori) Ressler and Michael S. (Quenetta) Ressler. Twelve grandchildren: Lauren, Megan, Matthew, Samantha, Brooke, Victoria, Alyssa, Christine, Emily, Dougie, Evan and McKenzie. Two great-grandchildren: Emma and Cooper. One brother: Ray (Connie) Ressler. One sister: Leah Jean (Gerald Sr.) McMullen. He was preceded in death by two brothers: William Ressler and Dean Ressler. One sister: Eva Kauffman.
A Private Service will be held for the family with interment in Creswell Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Central Manor Church of God, 387 Penn St., Washington Boro, PA 17582 or Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com