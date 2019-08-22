Lee A. LeFever, 89, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019. Born and raised in Conestoga, PA he was the son of the late Allen and Virginia (Crowthers) LeFever. He was the loving husband of Patricia A. (Hilbert) LeFever with whom he would have celebrated his 40th wedding anniversary on October 27, 2019.
He was a 1948 graduate of Penn Manor High School. Lee worked for PP&L for 41 years retiring in 1989 as production manager. Following his retirement, he enjoyed his work seasonally at the Cherry Hill Orchards.
Lee was a member of the Lions International for over 30 years and served as District Governor for district 14D. While he was a member of the Paradise Lions Club, he was involved in forming the Paradise Park.
Lee was in the Naval Reserves for four years and went onto active duty in the US Navy CBs 1952-1953 Mobile Construction Battalion 8 during the Korean War.
He was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where he served as an usher.
Lee enjoyed gardening, hunting, and going to the gym with his brother-in-law, Bill. He also enjoyed traveling with family and friends, especially trips to the beach, Grand Canyon and cruises to Bermuda and Alaska.
As a child, he sang with his parents and brother on the WGAL Sunshine folk hour, a religious radio program.
He will be dearly missed by his wife, Pat and family and friends.
In addition to his wife Patricia, he is survived by his son, Brian LeFever husband of Sandy of New Providence; grandson, Michael LeFever of MA and a host of loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Bruce LeFever of Lititz; a brother, Glenn LeFever of Lancaster and a sister, Sylvia LeFever Baum of Macungie, PA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Monday, August 26, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, PA. Interment will follow in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 9:30-11AM at the church on Monday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lee's memory may be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church Restoration Fund, 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com