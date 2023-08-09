Lee A. Bossert, 87, of Lancaster, PA. passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 6, 2023, surrounded by his family, at Lancaster General Hospital. He was born in Lewistown, PA, the son of the late Samuel and Margaret Garrett Bossert. He was the husband and best friend of Sandy L. Bossert, to whom he had been married for fifty-nine years.
Lee is a graduate of Lewistown High School and served in the U.S. Naval Reserve for two years before going on to Shippensburg University for his bachelor's degree in 1960. In 1966, he obtained his master's degree from Temple University. Lee was a math teacher at J.P. McCaskey High School for 33 years. After retirement, he worked as a Driver's Education instructor at Hempfield High School for ten years. Lee wished to thank all the teachers and coaches with whom he had the privilege of working.
He coached J.P. McCaskey High School girls' basketball for 20 years and girls' softball for 15 years. He wanted to thank all the girls that he coached throughout his career.
In his free time, Lee enjoyed gardening and spending quality time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was known to deliver special meals, in particular his famous meatloaf, to those in need. In keeping with his caring nature, he would often drive people to appointments, mow their lawns, and water his neighbors' gardens. He also volunteered for Meals on Wheels and at local food banks.
Lee and his wife Sandy were interested in sports and played tennis for many years. His favorite sports teams were the Saint Louis Cardinals, the Michigan Wolverines, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. They enjoyed Spring Training in Florida for many years.
Lee was active in Trinity United Church of Christ, East Petersburg, where he was a member for more than forty-six years. He served as an elder and a deacon, and he served on various committees until his final days.
Lee is survived by his son, Curtis Bossert (partner Michele Otte) of Lancaster, PA, his daughter, Beth Bossert of Lititz, his brother, Sam Bossert (Susan) of Bremerton, WA, his sister, Jeanne Hoar (Jeff) of Lewistown, PA, his three grandchildren, Michelle Stauffer (Phil), Kevin Bossert (partner Meredith Shriner), and Hillary Bossert-Davis (Logan), and his two great-grandchildren, Lee and Bodhi Davis, who were the joy of his life.
Lee was preceded in death by his wife Sandy L. Bossert, his daughter, Christine Bossert, who was born prematurely and died at birth, his brother, Jack Bossert, and his sister, Susan Bossert.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions in Lee's name to Trinity United Church of Christ, 2340 State Street, East Petersburg, PA.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Service at Trinity United Church of Christ, 2340 State Street, East Petersburg, PA on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Chris Rankin officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Private interment will be held in Trinity UCC Cemetery.
