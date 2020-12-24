Leavitt M Keener of Lancaster passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his wife, Bette, daughter, Kristina and many church friends. He fought a battle with pancreatic cancer for the last 5 years.
He was a faithful member of St. John Chrysostom Orthodox Church. Leavitt was a piano technician for 60 years, mentoring many piano tuners. He is survived by his wife, Bette, daughter, Kristina, 3 sons, 3 granddaughters, 2 great-grandsons, a brother and a sister.
