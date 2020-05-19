Leatha Estella Saltzburg Baskins, formerly of Duncannon, finished her race and went to join her Lord and Savior on May 17, 2020. "I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith." (2 Timothy 4:7)
She was born on June 29, 1928 to Abraham Lincoln and Laura Estella Saltzburg. She was preceded in death by a brother Richard and a sister Violet Asper. She leaves behind many caring nieces and nephews and their children.
Funeral services followed by committal in Duncannon Cemetery will be held privately by the family, with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. To send online condolences please visit BitnerCares.com. Arrangements by the Ronald C.L. Smith Funeral Home, Duncannon.
