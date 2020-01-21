Mrs. Leatha D. Randolph, Manheim, PA, arrived in her Heavenly home on January 10, 2020, to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and to be reunited with her husband, the late Rev. Dr. William J. Randolph, former president of Lancaster Bible College, who passed away in June of 2007. Together Leatha, and her late husband shared many years in Christian ministry.
Leatha was born on July 29, 1921, in Louisville, KY, to the late Harry and Elizabeth Duncan. She was a loving and caring mother to her two children, Sharon, wife of John W. Brubaker, and W. Dennis, husband of Peggy Otteson Randolph, all from Manheim; Affectionately known as Grand mommy to her four grandchildren: John W. Brubaker, Jr. (Janna); Stefanie L. Brubaker all from Manheim; Rev. Matthew D. Randolph (Stacie), Elizabethtown; and Jenna David (Samuel), Oceanside, CA; five great-grandchildren: Aaron Brubaker (Jamie), Elizabethtown; Joseph Brubaker, Mount Joy; Owen and Gavin Randolph, Elizabethtown; and Chay David, Oceanside, CA; two great-great-grandsons: Aaron Brubaker, Jr, and Peter Brubaker, Elizabethtown.
She was predeceased by her parents, and a brother, James Duncan, Garden City, Idaho. She is survived by a sister, Margaret Sechrest, Boise, Idaho.
Our family expresses deep gratitude to the staff at Pleasant View Community and Compassus Hospice for their gracious care provided to her. As requested by our mother, a private graveside service will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Please omit flowers. If desired, memorial gifts may be made in Leatha's memory to Lancaster Bible College, 901 Eden Road, Lancaster, PA 17601-5036 -please designate to Randolph Memorial Fund.
