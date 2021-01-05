Leanore J. Wissinger, 87, of Honey Brook, died Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Manor Care, Sinking Springs. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer F. Wissinger, in 2012. Born in Johnstown, she was the daughter of the late Algie and Esther (Rager) Varner.
Leanore was a homemaker and a member of the former First Evangelical Congregational Church in Johnstown where she served as the secretary of a Sunday school class.
Surviving are two sons: Alan married to Anita (Detwiler) Wissinger, New Holland and Mark married to Kathy (Maness) Wissinger, Gettysburg, four granddaughters: Caitlyn, Kristin, Anne, and Brandi, five great-grandchildren, and two siblings: Dennis married to Judy (Rhodes) Varner and Sally married to James Kegg. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Varner.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in Richland Cemetery, Johnstown. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
