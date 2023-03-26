Leanore A. McManus, nee Leanore A. Cuzzuculi, died Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Moravian Manor Communities in Lititz. The youngest of seven children, she was born in Lancaster on July 11, 1924, to the late Domenico and M. Annunziata Severino Cuzzuculi and was the wife of the late James R. McManus with whom she shared 73 years of marriage.
Lee attended Lancaster Catholic High School and was employed with the former R.C.A. during World War II and again after raising her children until her retirement. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. She was athletic and enjoyed regular organized aerobic exercise well into her 80's. She was regularly among the 107,000 fans rooting for Penn State. She enjoyed gardening, dancing, cards, sewing and crochet, producing a seemingly endless supply of scarves and accessories for family and friends. Above all she was a devoted mother, wife and friend whose unqualified love, commitment, kindness, spontaneous humor and selflessness were immeasurable.
She is survived by her children, James R. McManus III (LaRue) and Kathleen A. Waltman (Lewis) of Lancaster, grandsons Matthew J. Rice (Kendra) of Lancaster and Michael Waltman (Anne Marie) of Pittsburgh, four great-grandsons, Benjamin and Devon Rice, and Levi and Wyatt Waltman, and three nieces, Elaine Hess, Lynette Hawthorne, and Diane L. Ross, all of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by her brothers, John Cuzzuculi and Paul, Frank and Fred Severino and sisters Anna M. Edwards and Phyllis Stopper.
Lee's family wishes to thank the staff at Moravian Manor for her care and for making her a home away from home.
Lee's family will receive friends on Friday, March 31, 2023 from 9-10 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603, with the Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 AM. Interment will be in St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to the Moravian Manor Communities, Attn Development Office, 300 W. Lemon St., Lititz, PA 17543. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com