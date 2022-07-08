Leah Welk, 92, of Lancaster, PA, formerly of 739 Emerald Street, Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Hamilton Arms Center where she was a resident. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the widow of B. Frank Welk, Jr., who died on January 31, 2003. She was the daughter of the late Mr. Somerfield and Mary Buckwalter Somerfield.
Leah graduated from J. P. McCaskey High School and worked at the former Bower's Photo Service in Millersville, PA. She was a member of the former First United Methodist Church, in Millersville, PA. During her lifetime, she enjoyed collecting Hummel figurines, was a fan of "The Sound of Music" and her beloved Philadelphia Phillies.
All of her life, Leah cared for her daughter, Mary S. Welk and her family. In addition to Mary, she is survived by her son, David J. Welk, Manheim, PA and Mary, grandson, Austin David Welk, and a brother, Junior Somerfield, Lancaster, PA. She was preceded in death by four sisters, Jean Zimmerman, Mary Stafferi, Betty Byrd, and Ann Leakway and two brothers, Raymond and Bob Somerfield.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Leah's Graveside Service at Mellinger's Mennonite Cemetery on Wednesday July 13, 2022 at 12:00 Noon with The Rev. Kerry Leeper officiating. The family will gather at The Groff's Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 528 West Orange Street, (corner of West Orange and Pine Streets), Lancaster, PA 17603 on Wednesday from 10:30 A.M. until time of departure for the graveside service.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Lancaster County Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, attn: Fiscal Dept., 150 N. Queen Street, Suite 610, Lancaster, PA 17603 or the American Cancer Society 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603
