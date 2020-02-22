Leah S. Fisher, age 69, of Gap, went home to be with Jesus, her Savior peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She is survived by Ben S. Fisher, Jr. with whom she celebrated 50 years of marriage. Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of Mary Petersheim Smucker of TN and the late Reuben G. Smucker.
Leah was a member at The Worship Center in Leola. She partnered with her husband in their trucking business, Pequea Transport. She enjoyed singing and music, cooking and entertaining, spending time with family and friends, reading, camping with the grandchildren, and trips to FL.
In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by 5 children: Rosa Lynn wife of David R. Engel, Raymond Lee husband of Joy K. Jones Fisher, Twila Jean wife of Todd D. Shertzer, all of Lancaster, Gloria Joy wife of Calvin R. Eby of Gordonville, Jay Randall husband of Brooke R. Garman Fisher of Leola; 15 grandchildren: Alissa R., Austin D., Caleb J., Cameron R. Engel, Jessika G. Fisher, T. Dylan, Tanner D., Sawyer J. Shertzer, Emily K., Freddie B., Leah E. Eby, Kinsley E., Trinity J., Paxton J., Mataya N. Fisher; 5 siblings: John husband of Ruth Bawell Smucker of VA, Sadie wife of Omar Stoltzfus of TN, Elmer husband of Anna Schrock Smucker of OH, Lydia Ruth wife of Amos Allgyer of Millerstown, PA, and Reuben, Jr. husband of Sue Petersheim Smucker of TN.
Funeral service will take place at Ridgeview Mennonite Church, 3723 Ridge Road, Gordonville on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Sam Smucker officiating. Private interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. There will be a viewing on Monday February 24, 2020 at the church from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Leah's memory to Worship Center Missions Fund, 2384 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »