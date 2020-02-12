Leah S. Fisher, age 83 of 220 Williams Run Road, Christiana, passed away on February 10, 2020 at the Ephrata Community Hospital. She was the wife of the late Amos S. Fisher who passed away on December 24, 2018.
Born in Gordonville, she was the daughter of the late Isaac Z. and Sadie Stoltzfus Lapp. Leah was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are 7 children: Isaac L. husband of Barbara Glick Fisher, Henry L. husband of Malinda Fisher Fisher, both of Peach Bottom, Daniel L. husband of Malinda Allgyer Fisher of Rockville, IN, Michael L. husband of Miriam Zook Fisher of Quarryville, Sadie L. wife of the late Henry J. Stoltzfus of Honey Brook, Amos S., Jr. husband of Mary King Fisher of Christiana, and Rachel L. wife of Jonas King of Cuba City, WI, 42 grandchildren, 117 great-grandchildren, and 9 siblings: Christian S. husband of Sadie Stoltzfus Lapp, Aaron S. husband of Sarah Lapp Lapp, Katie S. wife of Samuel Stoltzfus, John S. husband of Mary King Lapp, Elmer S. husband of Edna Lapp Lapp, all of Gordonville, Emma S. wife of Elam Glick of Howard, PA, Michael S. husband of Fannie Fisher Lapp, Levi S. husband of Susie Beiler Lapp, both of Quarryville, and Anna S. wife of John Beiler of Strasburg.
She was preceded in death by a stillborn son, a grandson, 3 great-grandchildren, 2 infant brothers: David S. and Elam R. Stoltzfus, and a sister: Eva S. wife of the late John Lapp.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 220 Williams Run Road, Christiana, on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 9 a.m. Interment will be in the Bart Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
