Leah K. Esh, 89, of Mount Joy, went to be with Jesus and her loving husband Amos Esh on Monday, November 15, 2021 three weeks after his passing. She died peacefully at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Upper Leacock Township, she was the daughter of the late Daniel B. and Fannie (King) Stoltzfus.
Leah is survived by three daughters, Verna Dimitriou, wife of Emmanuel, Mary Dimter, wife of David, and Cyndi Garber, wife of Phil; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Stoltzfus of Narvon. She was preceded in death by twelve siblings.
Leah loved Jesus first and foremost. She was married to her dear Amos for 68 years and their love for each other and life was contagious. She loved her family and made each of them feel special. Leah’s servant heart made everyone feel welcome in their home. She had the gift of hospitality and made the best poppy seed bread ever. She had a sweet yet feisty personality and was beautiful inside and out. She loved reading her bible, teaching Sunday school, Good News Club and leading bible studies.
Leah’s gift of compassion gave her the ability to shine as an ER Registrar and Chaplain at local hospitals and Hospice.
A memorial service celebrating Leah’s life will be held at LCBC Church, 2392 Mount Joy Road, Manheim on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 6 PM. You are welcome to greet the family before the service starting at 4 PM. Please enter at the LCBC Auditorium South Entrance.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604. To share an online sympathy please visit: www.sheetzfunerlahome.com