Leah Jane Wise, 1 year and 27 days, beloved daughter of Jonathan and Krista (Martin) Wise of Loysville, PA. Leah was born March 15, 2021, in Shippensburg and was called home to the Lord April 11, 2022, shortly after being taken to UPMC Harrisburg Hospital.
Surviving with her parents are her brothers and sister, Jordan, Lydelle and Emily; her maternal grandparents, Nelson and Velma Martin of Annville, paternal grandparents, Elvin and Nora Wise of Blain; maternal great-grandmothers, Eva Jane Martin, Newmanstown and Elsie Hursh of Ephrata, paternal great-grandparents, Edwin and Ida Wise of Lititz; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by a brother, Jeffrey, who was stillborn and maternal great-grandfather, John Elam Martin and maternal great-grandfather, E. Mervin Hursh.
Funeral service and interment Monday, April 18 beginning at 9:30 AM in Shermans Valley Mennonite Church, 2341 Airport Road, Loysville. Viewing in the Perry Mennonite Reception Center, 350 Green Park Road, Elliottsburg, Sunday, April 17 from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM. Please omit flowers. www.agettlakjer.com
A living tribute »